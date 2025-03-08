Rourkela: A drunken man bludgeoned his wife to death in a fit of rage Friday after an argument broke out between the couple near a brick kiln in Kalaitola village under Sundargarh Town police station. The accused, Manglu Oram, 45, and his wife, Emen Oram, 35, had a strained relationship and often fought over various issues, according to police. On the Thursday night, the couple attended a wedding ceremony in the locality. Manglu returned home ahead of his wife, but after some time went looking for her as she did not return.

Upon finding her near the brick kiln, they argued again. In a drunken state, Manglu fatally smashed Emen’s head with a brick, Sundargarh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Nirmal Chandra Mohapatra said. After the incident, Manglu did not return home and instead went to a neighbour’s house and slept. His daughter, who had just completed her Class X board examinations two days earlier, noticed her parents were missing and began searching for them. She eventually found her father at the neighbour’s house. When she asked him about her mother, Manglu told her, “She won’t return because I have killed her,” and then went back to sleep, the SDPO said.