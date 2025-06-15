Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Sunday asked External Affairs Minister A Jaishankar to make arrangements for evacuation of students of the Union Territory from Iran as Tel Aviv-Tehran conflict intensified.

In an X post, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra wrote, “Urgent action needed by @DrSJaishankar to evacuate J&K students studying in Iran amid escalating tensions and volatile situation. Prioritise their safety, provide comprehensive support, and ensure their swift, secure return home.”

The opposition Peoples Democratic Party has urged the stranded students from Jammu and Kashmir to contact the Indian embassy in Tehran.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti posted on X, “For Kashmiri students stranded in Iran, please leave a WhatsApp message or call on these Indian Embassy (@India_in_Iran) numbers +98 9128109115 and +98 9128109109. In case you can’t get through, please tag us (@jkpdp, @YouthJKPDP) on your tweets.”

Hundreds of students from Jammu and Kashmir are pursuing professional courses, mainly medicine, in various Iranian universities.

PTI