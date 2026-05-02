Chandigarh: Punjab Police is learnt to have booked Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak, who recently defected to the BJP, sources said Saturday.

Two FIRs have been lodged against Pathak under non-bailable sections, they said.

No further details about the FIRs have been disclosed yet.

Pathak was among the seven Rajya Sabha MPs who had quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the BJP.

On April 24, the AAP suffered a jolt when seven of its 10 Rajya Sabha MPs — Pathak, Raghav Chadha, Ashok Mittal, Harbhajan Singh, Rajendra Gupta, Vikramjit Sahney and Swati Maliwal — quit, alleging that Arvind Kejriwal’s party had strayed from its principles, values and core morals.

Six of the seven MPs were from Punjab.

Later, Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan officially accepted their merger with the BJP, reducing AAP’s strength in the Upper House to three.