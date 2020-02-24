Bhograi: An empowered woman can empower her family and the society. Now women are showing their efficiency by entering various sectors of the society and improving their financial statuses, opined members of the Lankeswari Women Empowerment Trust.

Sources said Lankeswari Women Empowerment Trust had arranged an awareness campaign at Junagarh Kalyani Mandap in Kalahandi district Saturday.

Dignitaries including the Trust’s secretary Manisha Sahoo, District Consumer Forum’s secretary Bhawani Patnaik and Trust’s vice secretary Sehjad Khan were present in the awareness campaign.