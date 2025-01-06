Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly preparing to step down as leader of the Liberal Party, according to a media report citing three anonymous sources.

The Liberal caucus is set to meet Wednesday, with growing demands from party lawmakers for Trudeau to resign as party leader.

The sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity, revealed to the Globe and Mail that while the exact timing of Trudeau’s announcement remains uncertain; they anticipate it will occur before the pivotal caucus meeting.

It is also unclear if Trudeau will simultaneously vacate his position as Prime Minister or continue until a new party leader is chosen. His resignation as party leader would spark a leadership contest, with the winner expected to assume the role of Prime Minister.

Trudeau has faced mounting challenges, particularly after Chrystia Freeland’s abrupt resignation as Finance Minister December 16. Freeland publicly slammed Trudeau in her resignation letter, intensifying pressure on his leadership.

Adding to his troubles, Trudeau’s minority Liberal government lost a critical ally in September 2024 when Jagmeet Singh’s New Democratic Party (NDP) withdrew its support.

Singh, in a video statement, accused the Liberals of failing Canadians and declared they no longer deserved the public’s trust. This political setback has weakened Trudeau’s administration ahead of the general elections slated for this year.

Economic challenges have further exacerbated the Liberals’ struggles, with recent polls suggesting a sharp decline in their popularity. Reports indicate that the Conservatives are poised to secure a decisive victory in the upcoming elections. Trudeau’s office has not commented on the resignation rumours or provided a response outside regular business hours.

Trudeau first became leader of the Liberal Party in 2013, taking the reins when the party was in a precarious position, having been relegated to third place in the House of Commons.

However, his potential resignation comes at a time when the party is again facing a leadership vacuum, raising concerns about its preparedness for the impending election.

The departure of Trudeau could trigger demands for an expedited general election to establish a government capable of addressing Canada’s current challenges and preparing for its future dealings with the United States, particularly under the administration of President-elect Donald Trump, who has repeatedly threatened the Canadian Prime Minister of levelling heavy tariffs on the country.

Sources also disclosed that Trudeau has discussed the possibility of Finance Minister Dominic LeBlanc serving as interim leader and Prime Minister. However, this option might prove problematic if LeBlanc decides to contest the leadership race himself.

Trudeau’s departure would mark a significant shift in Canadian politics, leaving the Liberal Party without a permanent leader at a critical juncture.

IANS