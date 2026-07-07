Baripada: Cancer cases are rising steadily in Mayurbhanj district, sparking concern among health officials, public representatives and residents, with doctors attributing much of the increase in case load to tobacco consumption, particularly among young people and students.

According to district health data, 2,536 cancer patients underwent chemotherapy between April 2025 and March 2026 across the district’s 26 blocks. The cases included 934 breast cancer patients, 110 cervical cancer patients, 1,168 oral cancer patients and 405 patients with other forms of cancer.

Doctors said the widespread use of gutkha, khaini, cigarettes and other tobacco products remains a major factor behind the growing incidence of oral cancer.

The issue recently figured prominently at a Zilla Parishad meeting, where members expressed concern over the rising number of cancer cases and the weak enforcement of tobacco control measures.

Under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), the sale of tobacco products is prohibited within 100 metres of educational institutions. However, the rule continues to be violated in several parts of the district, with tobacco products being sold openly near schools and colleges.

Residents have also questioned the continued operation of a foreign liquor outlet opposite MKC High School, one of Baripada’s oldest educational institutions. Parents and local residents said the shop’s proximity to the school exposes students to addictive substances and urged the administration to relocate it.

Health officials warned that unless stricter preventive measures are taken, the burden of non-communicable diseases, including cancer, is likely to increase further.

To strengthen early detection, the Health department has been conducting regular cancer screening at Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), with cases recorded through a real-time online Medical Officer portal. VIA and TVE screening kits have been supplied to PHCs and HWCs for early detection of cervical and oral cancers.

The district has also deputed 23 dental surgeons to SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, for specialised training in oral cancer screening, while 23 Community Health Centres (CHCs) have been equipped with dental chairs and related equipment.

Officials said 1,470 people have received pharmacotherapy through Tobacco Cessation Centres (TCCs), while 29 CHCs and three Sub-Divisional Hospitals have established tobacco cessation clinics to help users quit.

As part of the district’s anti-tobacco campaign, 870 awareness programmes have been conducted in schools and communities. Enforcement squads carried out raids at 21 locations, collecting `40,600 in penalties from violators.

So far, 278 schools and 24 colleges have been declared tobacco-free, while 606 teachers and health ambassadors have been trained under COTPA and conducted awareness programmes at 87 locations.

Despite these initiatives, parents and health experts said easy access to tobacco products near educational institutions continues to undermine efforts to curb addiction among students. They urged the district administration to strictly enforce COTPA provisions, remove illegal tobacco outlets near schools and colleges, and intensify public awareness campaigns to check the rising incidence of cancer.