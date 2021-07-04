Muniguda: In a major crackdown Sunday morning, Muniguda police seized around 7.8 quintal cannabis from a truck while it was being transported out of Odisha, a police source said.

A team of officials from Muniguda police station arrested six persons in this connection following a raid and seized the huge cache of contraband from their possession at Dhepaguda village in Rayagada.

According to an official, police got information from a reliable source about the illegal activity going on in the area. Swinging into action, a team of personnel from the Muniguda police station raided the truck leading to the seizure and arrest of the smugglers. A truck, a tractor and an auto-rickshaw have also been seized, the police official added.

The cannabis, packed in a number of large sacks, was being loaded on a Visakhapatnam-bound truck at Dhepaguda village. The carrier vehicle was on its way to Ajmer in Rajasthan, the official stated.

Muniguda police has registered a case and launched a probe which is underway to unravel the involvement of any other person in the smuggling racket, Rayagada sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) informed.

PNN