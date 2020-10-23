Koraput: In one of the biggest hauls in recent times, Koraput police seized 13 quintals of ganja from a house at Ektaguda village under Lamtaput police limits in Koraput district Friday. According to the police, the approximate value of the seized contraband is close to Rs 1.3 crore.

Acting on a tip off, Lamtaput and Machhkund police conducted a joint raid at the house of Ghadu Kirsani and seized the contraband. However, Ghadu managed to give the police a slip.

Police meanwhile said their efforts are on to apprehend the absconder. They further added that Ghadu is involved in the sending of cannabis from Odisha to states like Jharkhand, Punjab, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Delhi. They have launched an investigation to trace out the involvement of others in this illegal transportation of ganja.

Notably, Machhkund police seized 712 kilograms of ganja from Bhedibeda area in Koraput district October 18. On being tipped off, the police waylaid a number-less pick up van near Bhedibeda area and following a thorough search of the vehicle, the contraband was found stashed in the vehicle. Then also the two smugglers had managed to escape from the spot.

PNN