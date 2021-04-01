Puri: Some unidentified miscreants allegedly burgled gold ornaments and cash worth around Rs 30,000 from Mausi Maa temple under Kumbharapada police limits in Puri town late Wednesday night.

According to a source, the incident came to the fore when a few servitors (Palia Sevaks) of the temple found the lock of the gate and a donation box (Hundi) broken early Thursday morning.

Later Thursday morning, a priest named Biswanath Mishra lodged an FIR at Kumbharapada police station here.

On being informed, Kumbharapada police immediately rushed to the spot. Police have registered a case in this connection and launched a probe. Further details are still awaited, a police official said.

The miscreants barged into the temple last night and decamped with the cash and valuables. Gold and silver ornaments of the presiding deity worth over lakhs of rupees and cash of around Rs 30,000 have been stolen away by the miscreants, the police official added.

PNN