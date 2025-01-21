Rourkela: In an armed robbery, looters decamped with valuables worth over Rs1 crore at Barpali under Hemgiri police station in Sundargarh district, sources said Monday.

According to information, a group of six-seven armed robbers entered the house of one businessman identified as Nikhil Agarwal at around 1 pm, Sunday night. They had their faces covered. They entered from the backyard of the house of the businessman, after reportedly jumping over the wall. Apparently, they used a rope to scale the wall, sources said. They soon overpowered all the family members and threatened them at gunpoint. Later they tied up all the family members.

According to the complaint filed by Nikhil, they were talking in Hindi and took away cash and jewellery worth over Rs1 crore. In his complaint, he mentioned the looted cash was worth over Rs1 lakh, gold weighing over 1.5kg and silver over 1kg.

Police, who are investigating the case, are tight-lipped about it. However, it is presumed that the looters could be from the other side of the state border as their dialect suggested.

PNN