Mumbai: Both Hindi film industry and television industry actors/actresses had to struggle a lot in earlier days. Many actors have said that the journey is not easy and also many cases of casting couches came to forefront after these actors made their mark in the industry.

An actress, who has made her mark in the television industry and web series, said that she has also been a victim of casting couch. Malhaar Rathod attended an interview and spoke on her casting couch experience.

In an interview to a national newspaper, the actress said that she faced a casting couch many years ago when she was new to the industry.

The actress said, “When I came to Mumbai in 2008, as a teenager to test the luck in the entertainment industry, a 65-year-old Indian film producer asked me to lift the top. After hearing this, I walked away from there.”

Malhar is not the only actress who has come forward with such problems. There are many big faces who fell prey to the casting couch. Many celebs have even said goodbye to the industry for this reason. A number of actors and actresses such as Usha Jadhav, Radhika Apte, and Kalki Koechlin have spoken out about being asked for sexual favors in exchange for roles.

However, Malhar has now established herself in the industry. Malhar has worked in many advertisements. Malhaar Rathod is an actress, known for Hostages (2019), Tere Liye Bro (2017) and Sunsilk Real FM (2014).