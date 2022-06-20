Even after achieving multiple milestones, we still have so many bigger things to achieve and Parag Rawool is our inspiration for the same. As a casting director in the Indian entertainment world, he has already bagged many accomplishments in his professional life. Yet, there is something that fuels Parag Rawool every day to work even harder.

Though the casting director has been a talent head for several projects and has earned good fame in the television industry, he has bigger plans for the future. Speaking of which, Parag Rawool said that he now wants to be a talent head for a big Bollywood film. He says, “Every artist who is linked to films and has the talent to stand there… will always give his best to work for Bollywood films.”

Parag Rawool added, “I have loved this film world since my adolescence, and it would be my dream come true if I became a casting director for a superhit film. It will be a great opportunity to work with talented people and learn something new.”

With his accuracy and expertise, the casting director has already added to several reality shows by bringing the best-fit talent. Speaking about career objectives, here’s what Parag Rawool says: “We should always keep setting new goals and then try to achieve them. This is to bring out the best in you. Moreover, I have always believed in hard work and I never get tired of doing it as I believe that if you do something with passion, you will reap all the goodness.”

Parag Rawool has already been the casting director for the 2019 Webseries Tathaastu. He also has the names of a couple more films in his work profile, but not as a casting director. Parag Rawool has a track record of having done more than a hundred promotional events across India. He has been associated with several shoots as well.

The casting director’s most recent project was being a talent head for the trending game show ‘Playground Season 1’. We hope that Parag Rawool’s words might have inspired you to draft bigger and more goals for yourself.