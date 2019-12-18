Bhubaneswar: In a bizarre incident, a cat was allegedly shot dead by a miscreant in Unit-IV area here, Wednesday.

According to the pet cat’s owner, he came out of his house after hearing the sound of gunfire. To his dismay the pet owner found that the cat was in a pool of blood near the boundary wall of the house.

He immediately took the feline to the veterinary hospital of OUAT. But due to excessive bleeding, the cat succumbed to the bullet injuries on the way to the hospital. Later, doctors declared the cat brought dead. The pet owner alleged that one of his neighbours had opened fire at the cat. He further said he had earlier shot dead many stray dogs, cats and birds.

A complaint has been lodged at Kharavela Nagar police station by members of People for Animals in connection with this. Meanwhile, the police detained the youth.