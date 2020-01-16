New Delhi: The CBI has booked Adani Enterprises Ltd and former chairman of National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation of India (NCCF) and its former managing director for alleged irregularities in the award of contract for supply of imported coal to Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation (APGENCO), officials said Thursday.

The agency has registered the FIR under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating under IPC and Provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act after preliminary enquiry into the allegations, officials of the probe agency said.

It was alleged that in 2010, APGENCO had floated a tender for the supply of six lakh MT of coal on free-on-rail destination basis to Dr Narla Tata Rao Thermal Power Station, Vijayawada and Rayalseema Therma Power Plant, Kadapa from any port.

It is alleged that Virender Singh, the then chairman of NCCF and GP Gupta, the then MD, had favoured Adani Enterprises in getting the contract, according to CBI officials.

The agency has listed Singh, Gupta, SC Singhal, the then senior advisor to NCCF, and Adani Enterprises Ltd and other unidentified officials as suspects in the FIR.

PTI