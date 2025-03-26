Bhopal: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) squad swooped down on multiple locations tied to former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and others in a sweeping operation.

The CBI blitz reportedly covered over 50 sites, spanning Raipur, Bhilai, and Durg, targeting individuals, including Baghel’s two special-duty officers and others.

According to the information, the raids are underway in connection with the Mahadev betting app case.

The former chief minister’s office took to X to confirm the CBI’s arrival, noting (in Hindi) that Baghel was due in Delhi that day for a ‘Drafting Committee’ meeting ahead of the AICC gathering in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, April 8-9.

“Yet, before he could leave, CBI teams descended on his residences in Raipur and Bhilai,” the statement said.

Reports indicate the CBI also targeted the homes of some IPS officers, all reportedly “linked” to the same betting app investigation.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Congress unit took to X, accusing the BJP of “weaponising” the CBI after exhausting other tactics through the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

“Since morning, CBI has been stationed at the homes of Bhupesh Baghel, Congress National General Secretary, and MLA Devendra Yadav, Congress National Secretary,” the post claimed.

It highlighted Baghel’s Delhi trip and Yadav’s election duties in Bihar, framing the raids as a blatant attempt to rattle the Congress.

“The BJP forgets that ‘fear’ isn’t in Congress’ vocabulary,” it added defiantly. Over ten CBI teams fanned out from Raipur at dawn, reports said.

One unit hit Baghel’s Raipur residence, while others stormed his Bhilai home at 3 Padum Nagar.

Supporters of Baghel and others rallied in protest at the sites.

In Bhilai, the mother of an officer resisted the CBI for nearly an hour, barring their entry until the team persuaded her to relent.

Yadav, however, was already en route to Delhi. Sources say the CBI interrogated an officer at his Bhilai home, catching him just as he was about to head to work.

Earlier, before Holi this month, the ED raided Baghel and his son’s house in Bhilai. The ED investigation lasted for about 10 hours.

After the team left, Bhupesh Baghel wrote on his X handle that the team had taken away Rs 32-33 lakh and documents. This also includes the pen drive of the Manturam case.

