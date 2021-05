New Delhi: Hours after reports of Gitanjali Group Chairman Mehul Choksi, who is wanted in India in the over Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case was reported to have gone missing, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Tuesday said that it is verifying the reports for further actions.

A CBI source said, “CBI is trying to verify the reports for further necessary actions through formal and informal channels including Interpol.”

The remarks of the CBI came after the Commissioner of the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, Atlee Rodney, said the force is currently following up on the whereabouts of the Indian businessman who is rumoured to be missing at this time, local media antiguanewsroom.com reported.

Choksi, an accused in the multi-million-ruppee fraud case along with his nephew Nirav Modi, has been residing in Antigua and Berbuda since January 4, 2018.

He obtained his citizenship for Antigua and Barbuda via the citizenship by investment programme.