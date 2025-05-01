The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has dismissed claims circulating on social media and some media outlets that the Class-X and Class-XII board exam results will be released Friday.

A senior CBSE official said Thursday that the board has not yet finalised the result date and no official announcement has been made.

Students and parents are urged to avoid misinformation and check only the official CBSE websites — cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.cbse.nic.in — for accurate updates.

Results expected in May

Based on previous years’ patterns, CBSE is likely to release the results in the second week of May. In 2024, the results were announced May 13. Officials expect a similar timeline this year.

Any reports suggesting that the results will be declared May 2 or earlier are inaccurate.

More than 44 lakh students took the CBSE exams in 2025, including approximately 24.12 lakh Class-X students and 17.88 lakh Class-XII students. Results for both classes are expected to be released on the same day.

Once declared, students can check and download their provisional marksheets using their roll number, school number, admit card ID and date of birth. Original marksheets will be distributed by schools.

Last year, the Class-XII pass percentage stood at 87.98 per cent, while Class-X recorded a pass rate of 93.60 per cent, an increase of 0.48 percentage points from 2023.

CBSE has reiterated that students should await an official notification and avoid relying on unverified news.

