Padmapur: The Odisha School Education Department has suspended five teachers, including two Principals and issued show-cause notices to 33 others over alleged irregularities in the conduct of this year’s CBSE board examinations at two centres in Padmapur, Bargarh district.

The department announced the disciplinary action on its official social media handle, EducationOdisha, stating that the move aligns with the state government’s ‘zero-tolerance policy’ toward malpractices during exams.

In accordance with Zero tolerance policy of the Government against adoption of unfair practices during examination, the State Government has taken swift & stringent action against teachers of OAVs associated with unfair practices during CBSE Board Examination- 2025.@CMO_Odisha — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) May 28, 2025

In a tweet, EducationOdisha stated: “In accordance with the government’s zero-tolerance policy against unfair practices during examinations, swift and stringent action has been taken against teachers of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalayas (OAVs) involved in irregularities during the CBSE Board Examination-2025. Five teachers, including two principals, have been suspended, and show-cause notices issued to 33 others for disciplinary proceedings.”

The controversy stems from dissatisfaction over the delayed release of Class 10 and 12 results from these centres. Initially withheld, the results were later published after protests by students and parents, including demonstrations and hunger strikes.

Of the 1,185 students who appeared for the exams, only 300 passed, while the results of 885 candidates were cancelled due to suspected misconduct. The decision has sparked continued unrest in Padmapur.

PNN