Cuttack: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has declared the CDA area as a containment zone after a resident from this locality tested positive for COVID-19.

The area coming under the containment zone is from plot no. D-47 to D-49 in south, from plot no. D-1 to plot no. 49 in west, from plot no. D-1 of Ambatota Road to B-34 in north and from backside of plot no. B-35 to A-46. All the government and private offices in this area will remain closed until further notification.

Informing that a police officer from Sector-9 of CDA area has been tested positive for the virus infection, CMC commissioner Ananya Das said, the fear of virus transmission is more in this area because it is thickly populated.

“We feel the necessity of active tracing in this area. The residents of the area coming under containment zone have been asked not to go venture outside their locality,” she said.

Similarly, outsiders will not be allowed into the restricted zone. All the activities like walking, strolling, commuting in vehicles have been restricted in the area. The residents have been asked to stay inside till the restriction is lifted. Steps have been taken to ensure supply of medicine and grocery items to the houses in the containment zone, she added.

Similarly, Badamba block in Cuttack district has been declared as a containment zone for 72 hours starting Monday 10am. The move came after Badamba IIC tested positive for the disease Saturday night and an accountant working with a nationalised bank was found infected by the virus Sunday.

Four returnees who were staying in quarantine centres have also tested positive for the virus. All of them have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals.

The process of tracing out the persons coming in contact with the positive cases is underway.

Swab samples of as many as 50 persons including police station staff, health workers, journalists, senior citizens and socials activists who came in contact with the police officer and bank accountant have also been collected and sent for test.

