Bhubaneswar: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to arrive in Bhubaneswar Saturday on a three-day visit to the state, officials said.

Kumar will visit Puri December 27 and offer prayers at the Shree Jagannath Temple before proceeding to the Konark Sun Temple, an official said Friday.

His itinerary for Sunday includes visits to heritage village Raghurajpur, Dhauli Shanti Stupa, Khandagiri and Udayagiri caves and the Mukteswar temple.

On December 29 (Monday), the Chief Election Commissioner will preside over a meeting of booth-level officers (BLOs) at the auditorium of Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) in Bhubaneswar at 3 pm.

He is scheduled to depart from Bhubaneswar later that night, the official added.

