Rairangpur: The Centre-empowered committee (CEC) formed by the Supreme Court visited the mining areas under Gorumahisani in Mayurbhanj district recently.

The CEC led by its chairperson PV Jaykrishnan, member secretary Amarnath Shetty, SK Patnaik, Mahendra Vyas visited Balikhand, Katupati and several other villages close to Gorumahisani iron mine.

They took stock of several projects including rural water supply, solar-powered drinking water projects developed by OMDC, housing scheme, projects under Swachh Bharat Yojana and rural road connectivity.

The CEC members were unhappy over PVC pipes used for drinking water supply. They directed the executive engineer of the RWSS division to replace the PVC pipes.

The CEC members interacted with villagers at different villages about implementation of projects, programmes and schemes.

The CEC head and the members directed the officials of the RWSS, the rural development department and the forest department to take appropriate steps for development of mineral-bearing area.