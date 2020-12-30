Celebrities are just like us. They also make New Year resolutions. From working on fitness to working in content-driven projects, Odia film stars Archita, Swaraj, Aman and others share their 2021 goals with Sunday POST.

Sivani Sageeta, who appeared in blockbuster movie Babu Bhaijan opposite Arindam, says, “2020 was a dismal year for me. My resolution for 2021 is to give more importance to my fitness. That apart, I have decided to work on content-driven films than signing run of the mill stuff.”

Renowned singer Abhijeet Mishra, whose music video Mu Sei Kalinga was quite a rage, says, “I would like to sing only original songs. There will be no more covers and no mashups. I will also try to present songs from different genres to my fans. Most importantly, I would like to settle down in life. After all marriage is all about sharing and caring and needless to say they are integral parts of life.”

Archita Sahoo, one of the foremost actresses of Odia film industry, says “Year 2020 has made us believe that health is certainly the wealth. If we remain fit everything else will fall in place. Earlier, I used to focus more on career and tend to neglect health. So, my 2021 resolution is to work on my fitness more seriously than ever. I have also taken a decision to do more women-centric movies in 2021. I feel quite blessed to be shooting on the New Year.”

Top star Swaraj Barik, a heartthrob of millions, says “I will have no resolution for 2021. For 2020, I had set quite a few goals and planned many things. But the pandemic poured cold water on my plans. Who knows what will happen in 2021? I have decided to live in moments and welcome whatever comes my way.”

Chhabirani fame Aman who is busy shooting for the movie Oye Guitar says, “I don’t make resolutions as I believe they are meant to be broken. But I will pray for global peace and wellbeing of every living being. I would like to see a corona-free world in 2021 where no one would be deprived of basic amenities.”

Actress Suramayee says, “New Year’s eve has always been a time to reflect on the past, but more importantly, to plan for the future. So my first resolution of 2021 is to take healthy food. Then, the second one is to work on my fitness which is extremely important in present scenario. Getting organised is the next in my list.”

Rashmi Rekha Das, OP