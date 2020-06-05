Balasore: A four-member central team led by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Shri Prakash visited Balasore district Thursday in order to assess the damages caused by ‘Cyclone Amphan’.

“A comprehensive report will be submitted to the central government containing assessment of damages caused by ‘Cyclone Amphan’ in Balasore district,” Prakash informed the media here.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm ‘Amphan’ had caused extensive damages in Bhograi and Baliapal blocks of Balasore district. The team comprising Additional Commissioner (Fisheries) SK Rath, Additional Commissioner (Crop Insurance) Somanath Agasimani, Transport Commissioner reached the district in the afternoon.

Balasore District Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty and other officials had a preliminary discussion with the central team at Circuit House. Later, the central team also visited Bhograi and Baliapal blocks.

Notably, paddy farmlands, betel yards and groundnut crops were severely damaged in these blocks, due to gusty winds and heavy rains. Hundreds of kutcha houses were flattened, trees and electric poles uprooted and roads were severely damaged due to the cyclone.

PNN