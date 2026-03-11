New Delhi: The Centre Wednesday asked states and Union Territories to take strict action against hoarding and black marketing of fuel, even as it assured that India’s crude oil supplies remain secure despite tensions in the Middle East affecting global shipping routes.

The direction was issued during a meeting chaired by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan with Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police from all states and Union Territories to review the situation and ensure that fuel supplies remain smooth across the country.

Addressing a media briefing, Joint Secretary, C. Senthil Rajan, said the Centre has asked states to remain alert and take immediate steps to stop hoarding and black marketing of fuel.

“The meeting emphasised that state governments must act strictly against such activities and ensure that the supply chain remains normal,” he said.

“Each state has been asked to appoint an official spokesperson to communicate verified and regular updates to the public so that confusion and rumours can be avoided,” Rajan stated.

He further appealed to media organisations to cooperate with authorities and help prevent the spread of misinformation.

“Media outlets should work in partnership with local administrations and highlight accurate information coming from the ground,” Rajan noted.

Meanwhile, Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry’s Joint Secretary, Marketing and Oil Refining, Sujata Sharma, said India’s crude oil supply remains stable despite concerns about disruptions to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

She said India consumes around 55 lakh barrels of crude oil every day, and the country has already secured supplies beyond the volumes that would normally arrive through the Strait during this period.

According to Sharma, about 70 per cent of India’s crude oil imports are currently arriving through alternative routes.

“Two additional cargo shipments are already on their way to further strengthen the country’s supplies,” she said.

Officials also discussed the broader impact of the ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Ministry of External Affairs’ Additional Secretary, Gulf, Aseem R. Mahajan, said strong coordination is underway between various ministries as the conflict has affected travel and air connectivity in the region.