New Delhi: The government has called an all-party meeting on the West Asia crisis Wednesday, sources said.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to Parliament on the West Asia situation.

The prime minister Monday said the difficult global conditions caused by the West Asia conflict are likely to persist for a long time and called upon the nation to remain prepared and united, just as it had stood together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement in the Lok Sabha, Modi addressed concerns related to the impact on fuel, fertilisers, national security and other areas in India as well as on its nationals residing in the West Asia region, detailing steps taken by the government to ensure that ordinary families face as little trouble as possible. He said a unanimous voice on this crisis should go out to the world from India’s Parliament.

Reaffirming India’s unwavering commitment to humanity and peace, the prime minister said dialogue and diplomacy remain the only path to resolution and every Indian effort is directed at de-escalation and cessation of hostilities.

The Congress attacked Modi for not condemning the continued US-Israeli air strikes on Iran. It slammed his statement in the Lok Sabha on the West Asia crisis, calling it a master class in self-boasts, cowardice and partisan dialogue-baazi.

In his remarks, the prime minister had said West Asia is important to India as nearly one crore Indians live and work in the Gulf countries. A high number of Indian crew members work in commercial ships that sail in these seas.

Due to these varied reasons, India’s concerns are naturally greater. Therefore, it is essential that a unanimous and united voice from India’s Parliament on this crisis reaches the world, he had said.