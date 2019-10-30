Bhubaneswar: The Centre will soon set up a unit of Central Institute of Plastics Engineering & Technology (CIPET) in tribal-dominated Koraput district, said Union Chemicals and Petrochemicals secretary P Raghvendra Rao here Tuesday.

Rao was here to review the implementation of the proposed Petroleum and Petrochemical Investment Region (PCPIR) in Paradip.

During the meeting, Skill Development and Technical Education secretary Sanjay Singh has requested Rao to set up CIPET in Koraput. On his reaction, Rao said, “Once the formal letter is received, a team is sent and the proposal has been approved, we will start a Koraput centre very quickly.”

Establishment of a unit of CIPET at Jatni for higher education and research was discussed at the meeting.

Currently, there is only one CIPET centre at Patia in Bhubaneswar which was established in 1986.

Regarding PCPIR at Paradip, the state government has urged the Union secretary to consider providing the necessary budgetary support for the development of external and internal infrastructure for the PCPIR project, which is being developed over an area of 284 sq km.