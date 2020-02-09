Burdwan (WB): A tunnel, believed to be centuries-old, was unearthed while digging a plot of land for building the foundation of a house in West Bengal’s East Burdwan district, officials said Sunday.

During foundation work on the land of Jiarul Mullick in Mahata village under Bhatar block Saturday, a seven feet by four feet opening of the tunnel was found, the district officials said.

A team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) is expected to visit the village on Sunday, they said.

Historian Sarbajit Yash said that the tunnel is likely to be 250-300 years old and some portions of it have similarities with Jain architecture.

However, the tunnel could also be of any aristocratic family built during the early days of the British rule, he said. “The area has been cordoned off and a police contingent deployed as a large number of people from across the district have come to Mahata village to take a look at the tunnel,” a police officer said.

