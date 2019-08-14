Udala: Following the government directive to verify educational certificates of school teachers, Udala Block Education Officer (BEO) in Mayurbhanj district Tuesday started a drive to verify the papers of teachers working in the block.

According to BEO Sudhakar Behera, in the first phase the certificates of the teachers who joined after 2011 will be checked. Later, the papers of all the teaching staff engaged in the block would be taken up.

Tuesday, certificates of the teachers who studied outside Mayurbhanj district was taken up, said Behera. He further added that this process would go on for three days and would be extended further if verification of all the papers cannot be completed within stipulated time.

Stringent action would be taken against the officials, if anyone of them is found to have forged their educational background, the BEO said.