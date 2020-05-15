Puri: On occasion of ‘Shrikhetra Bhaunri’, the ‘Chakadera’ ritual was performed at the chariot construction yard (Ratha Khala) in Puri Friday morning.

To mark the occasion, bathing ritual of the axles and wheels were performed following which six Nahaka Chakas (wheels) were affixed to Nahaka Akhas (axles) of three chariots at the yard.

Later, the Pujapanda Samanta servitors brought three Agnyamalas (garland ordains) of the three deities (Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra) from Jagannath temple and they were offered to these wheels.

At first, wheels meant for Taladhwaja (chariot of Lord Balabhadra) were affixed with the axles, following which Nandighosa (chariot of Lord Jagannath) and Devadalana (chariot of Goddess Subhadra) had their wheels connected by Maharana servitors.

Notably, chariot construction works of the three deities for annual Rath Yatra are going on in full swing. The construction work is expected to be over on time.