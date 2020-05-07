Aradi: Special Chandan Purnima ritual of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Subhadra was performed at famous Shaiva shrine of Aradi Thursday.

According to locals, the idols of the three deities in Jagannath temple which is located on the premises of Akhandalamani shrine at Aradi in Bhadrak district were decked up as emperors. This is popularly known as Maharaja Besha.

The Maharaja Besha ritual is performed every year during Chandan Purnima. That said, devotees were barred from having a glimpse of the Trinity this year owing to lockdown.