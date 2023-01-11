Balasore: The four-day Chandipur beach festival will kick off January 26 informed committee president Jiban Pradip Das here Tuesday. “For the last two years, the beach festival was not held due to Covid19 restrictions. Balasore MLA Swarup Kumar Das is the chief patron of the festival while ADM Nilu Mohapatra has been made the nodal officer,” informed Das. He added that Culture and Tourism Minister, Ashwini Kumar Patra, several other ministers, the MP, and the MLAs of the district have been invited to attend to the programmes on different days during the festival.

It was decided that the main attractions of the festival will be various dance programmes including Ganjam’s ‘Ranapa’, ‘Sambalpuri’, Raghurajpur’s ‘Gotipua’, and Kalahandi’s ‘Ghumura’. There will also be programmes on Bharatnatyam, Assam’s Bihu dance, and Odissi by the Bhubaneswar-based ‘Aradhana Group’. Orchestra troupes from Bengal have also been invited to the program, Das said. A number of organisations and SHGs from various parts of Odisha and outside the state will find a platform to sell their products during the festival. The organisers are hopeful that the festival will be a huge success.