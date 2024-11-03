Bhubaneswar: The National Cadet Corps (NCC) Odisha Directorate Saturday announced the handover of command from Cmde J Suresh to Cmde Mahesh Rahangdale, who assumed the role of Deputy Director General (DDG).

This transition marks a new chapter for the NCC Odisha Directorate, fostering continuity and commitment to the organisation’s mission of instilling discipline, leadership, and patriotism among youth.

Cmde J Suresh, an officer widely respected for his exceptional leadership and service, has made a lasting impact on the NCC Odisha Directorate during his tenure.

With a decorated career and a proven track record of operational and administrative excellence, Cmde Rahangdale is well-positioned to lead the Directorate forward.

His strategic insights and leadership skills are expected to enhance the NCC’s efforts in Odisha, further strengthening its impact on cadets’ lives and broadening opportunities for youth empowerment across the state.

PNN