Kabul: The Taliban have declared an ‘amnesty’ across Afghanistan. They urged women to join its government Tuesday. The Taliban is trying to calm nerves across a tense capital city that only the day before saw chaos at its airport as people tried to flee their rule.

The comments by Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, represent the first comments on governance from a federal level across Afghanistan after their blitz across the country. While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed home. They remain fearful after the insurgents’ takeover saw prisons emptied and armouries looted. Older generations remember the ultraconservative Islamic views of the Taliban. They included stoning, amputations and public executions during their rule before the US-led invasion that followed the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“The Islamic Emirate doesn’t want women to be victims,” Samangani said, using the militants’ term for Afghanistan. “They should be in government structure according to Shariah law,” the spokesperson said. “The structure of government is not fully clear, but based on experience, there should be a fully Islamic leadership and all sides should join,” he added.

Samangani remained vague on other details. He implied people already knew the rules of Islamic law the Taliban and expected them to follow those. “Our people are Muslims and we are not here to force them to Islam,” he asserted

Under the Taliban, which ruled in accordance with a harsh interpretation of Islamic law, women were largely confined to their homes. The insurgents have sought to project greater moderation in recent years, but many Afghans remain skeptical. Not many have forgotten the brutality that the Talibans meted out during their first reign. Many said that the Taliban will resort to the old method of ruling once the dust settles.