Puri: A day after the performance of Herapanchami ritual, the three chariots of Srimandir deities were turned southwards near Srigundicha temple Sunday ahead of the Bahuda Yatra.

Lord Jagannath and his siblings Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra, who are on a sojourn to Srigundicha temple, will return to the Lions’ Gate of Srimandir by riding their respective chariots on the occasion of Bahuda Yatra July 1.

The three chariots were turned southwards after receiving Aagynamala (consent) from the deities who are now being worshiped at the Adapa Mandap of Srigundicha temple.

“The Aagynamala of the deities were placed on their respective chariots at 11.15 am following the completion of rituals like Mangala Alati, Abakash, Gopal Ballav, Sakala Dhoopa and Bhogamandap,” said a servitor.

Darpadalan chariot of Devi Subhadra was turned southwards by police personnel and parked at the Nakachana gate of Srigundicha temple. Subsequently, Taladhwaja chariot of Lord Balabhadra and Nandighosa chariot of Lord Jagannath were also given a southward turn and pulled to the Nakachana gate.

“The three chariots were pulled to the Nakachana gate of Srigundicha temple by 5.55 pm,” added the servitor.

Earlier, a group of engineers, carpenters and blacksmiths Saturday examined the status of the three chariots thoroughly. Subsequently, some minor repair works were carried on the chariots to make them fully fit for the Bahuda Yatra.

ANGRY GODDESS

It is worth mentioning here that Goddess Mahalaxmi, the consort of Lord Jagannath, was taken to the Srigundicha temple from Srimandir on a palanquin for the conduct of the Herapanchami ritual Saturday.

As per the tradition and belief, Goddess Mahalaxmi was peeved at Lord Jagannath as she was left out on the nine-day sojourn to Srigundicha temple.

Angry Mahalaxmi reached Srigundicha temple and tried to persuade Lord Jagannath to return to Srimandir. The Goddess broke a small portion from Nandighosa chariot at Sharadhabali after her master refused to accompany her.

Goddess Mahalaxmi was taken back to Srimandir soon after the Herapanchami ritual.