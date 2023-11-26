Bhawanipatna: A charred body of a widowed woman was found in her home in Chicheiguda village under Junagarh police limits of Odisha’s Kalahandi district, a source said Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Padmavati Meher.

The deceased’s brother Balaram Meher alleged that she was burnt to death by some miscreants Saturday night when she was alone in the house. He further claimed that the murder was a result of a family dispute.

It is suspected to be a case of planned murder, as the door of the deceased woman’s house was locked from outside, the source added.

Upon receiving information, Junagadh police reached the spot and launched an investigation.

PNN