Ranchi: Set a victory target of 192, India reached 40 for no loss at stumps on the third day of the fourth Test against England here Sunday.

India will take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series if they knock off the required 152 runs Monday.

At close of play, skipper Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal were batting on 24 and 16 respectively.

Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (5/51) and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (4/22) shared nine wickets between them to run through the England line-up in their second innings on a pitch offering the slow bowlers enough help.

England were bowled out for 145 in their second essay.

Before the Ashwin-Kuldeep duo got down to bamboozle England with their turn, bounce and guile, young wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel showed tremendous game awareness on way to a fine 90-run knock.

Jurel added 76 runs for the eighth wicket with Kuldeep (28) to lift India from a tricky 177/7 and then another 40 runs with Akash Deep to help his side close in on 300.

India’s first innings ended at 307, giving the visitors a lead of 46 runs.

Brief scores:

England: 353 and 145 all out in 53.5 overs (Zak Crawley 60; Ravichandran Ashwin 5/51, Kuldeep Yadav 4/22)

India: 353 and 40 for no loss in 8 overs.

PTI