New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics major Acer Thursday launched a 14-inch rugged Enduro N3 laptop at a starting price of Rs 76,500 in the India market.

The laptop combines “military standard” (MIL-STD-810G) durability, IP53 certification, and a unique Aquafan designed to repel water and drops from all angles, Acer said, adding that the laptop is designed to be used in wet weather conditions.

The device is ideal for users who interchange between several worksites such as architects, project supervisors, field researchers, and scientists, wild and nature photographers, and anyone who works in a harsher environment, the company said.

“Our new line Enduro N3 laptop is designed to be used outdoors and can survive drops, extreme temperatures, and water exposure while remaining portable enough to carry it around weighing a mere 1.9 kg,” Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India, said in a statement.

Acer said that the new Enduro N3 laptop has been constructed using shock absorbent items containing a honeycomb shell and is engineered to resist drops, falls, and water

The shock absorbent angles protect the hard drive and have been independently certified to meet MIL-STD 810G impact resistance.

It is powered with up to 10th Gen Intel Core processor.

The display is coated with Corning Gorilla Glass to safeguard it from water.

IANS