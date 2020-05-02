Chhatrapur: Continuing its fight against coronavirus, Ganjam district administration Saturday sealed its border with Andhra Pradesh, Khurda and Puri districts with a view to check people from entering into the district illegally.

Police and revenue departments have been carrying out the checkings jointly on National Highway-16 and in border areas. On the 13th day of this checking (Saturday), the district’s border with Andhra Pradesh, Khurda and Puri districts were sealed and temporary gates were set up to check illegal entry.

The police have put up check gates 1t Balarampur, the Ganjam-Andhra Pradesh border and Gurapalli on National Highway-16.

“To check illegal and unsafe entry into the district, checking has been intensified. We are carrying out such exercises in accordance with Collector Vijay Amruta Klange’s direction,” informed an official at regional transport office (RTO).

RTO office sources said, the number of vehicles passing through the check gates, number of occupants, purpose of journey and mobile numbers of the occupants are being registered at the gates. All the gates have CCTV surveillance system and the captured videos are being monitored 24X7. Truck parking along the national highway is strictly prohibited. Fines are being collected from violators.

PNN