Sambalpur: A newborn was allegedly stolen from the state-run VIMSAR hospital in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, police said Wednesday.

The baby boy was born to a couple from Mahasamund district in neighbouring Chhattisgarh Monday at the hospital. The theft happened Tuesday afternoon when the couple was out to take a stroll, putting the baby in charge of a family member.

The sister of the baby’s mother told the police that she handed him to a woman who was earlier sitting near their bed.

Police said that from CCTV footage it was found an unidentified woman was taking the baby from the hospital.

“We have formed four teams to trace the woman who has stolen the baby. All check gates have been informed and policemen are checking buses and trains,” Additional SP Haresh Chandra Pande said.

The mother told the police that an unknown woman used to come to her bed and enquire about her health.

VIMSAR director Bhabagrahi Rath said he was optimistic that the newborn will be found soon.

He urged patients not to entertain unknown persons near their beds.

PTI