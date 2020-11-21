Bolangir: Government Railway Police (GRP) Saturday recovered the body of an elderly man from railway tracks near Bangomunda railway station in Titilagarh sub-division of Bolangir district.

GRP confirmed that the death was caused by a moving train. The deceased has been identified as Pyarelal Sagar from Bhilai area in Chhattisgarh. He was hit by a moving train. Sagar had come to Odisha to visit his relatives at Biripali village under Bangomunda police limits.

Sources said, a local resident first spotted the body lying on the tracks. After getting information about the body on tracks, GRP officials reached the spot, recovered the body for postmortem. Meanwhile, the body has been handed over to the family members after postmortem.

While it is yet to be ascertained what led to the mishap, the GRP officials said a detailed probe is underway.

PNN