Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik greeted people of the state on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima.

“On the auspicious occasion of Rakhi Purnima, the Governor has extended his greetings to everyone,” Ganeshi Lal’s official handle wrote on Twitter.

“May this holy bond of trust and protection be more strengthened with the blessings of Lord,” Naveen wrote on Twitter in Odia.

For people of Odisha, the festival — where a sister ties a rakhi on the wrist of her brothers — wishing for their happiness and prosperity and at the same time seeking them to protect her from all evils is significant.

The day is also observed as the birthday of Lord Balabhadra at the Sri Jagannath Temple in Puri. Lord Balabhadra was born on Srabana Nakshatra’s Gamha Purnami on Makara Lagna. Hence, Rakhi Purnima is also known as ‘Gamha Purnima’ across the state.

After completion of certain rituals in the temple, Devi Subhadra ties rakhis on the wrists of her brothers—Lord Jagannath and Balabhadra. While Lord Jagannath’s rakhi is red and yellow, Lord Balabhadra’s rakhi is blue and violet. These rakhis are prepared by members of Patara Bisoi servitors.

PNN