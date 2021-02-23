Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Tuesday projects worth Rs 68 crore for Pipili and Delanga area. Naveen made the announcements while interacting with the people of Pipili and Delanga through video conferencing from the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The announced projects are related to bus stand, roads, irrigation and stadium.

Beraboi in Delanga is known for Mahatma Gandhi’s visit here in 1938. In the memory of that event, the government will establish a Model School at Beraboi, Patnaik said. “As a part of the centenary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi’s first visit to Odisha in 1921, the memorial at Beraboi will also be developed,” informed Patnaik.

He did not forget to mention about former Pipili MLA late Pradeep Maharathy. Remembering his role in developing Pipili, the chief minister said the departed leader was associated with the development of the area for more than 30 years.

On this occasion, two separate public meetings were organised at Pipili and Delanga. While Minister Samir Ranjan Das addressed the gathering at Pipili, Minister Tusharkanti Behera attended the one at Delanga.

