Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik conducted Thursday an aerial survey of the areas damaged by cyclone ‘Yaas’. He took stock of restoration work underway in the affected areas.

Though it is expected that the state government might come up with any packages for the cyclone-hit districts and compensations for loss of lives and properties, no such announcement has come yet.

Notably, the Chief Minister had announced relief for all families of the 128 marooned villages of affected districts for seven days Wednesday.

Regarding death toll, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Jena said, “The toll caused by the cyclone will be announced only after proper verification by the district administrations in Keonjhar, Balasore and Mayurbhnaj districts.”

According to official sources, for the first time, Balasore and Bhadrak districts are witnessing ingression of saline water into villages and inundation of large swathes of farmland.

PNN