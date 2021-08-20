Malkangiri: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik visited this town Friday to distribute smart health cards among the beneficiaries under Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY). This was a historic occasion as this the first time health cards are being distributed in the state. Naveen Patnaik arrived at the Malakangiri Stadium in a helicopter and from there headed to the Sanskriti Bhavan here to distribute the health cards that were launched last week.

The event was graced by other ministers and other dignitaries including 5T Xecretary VK Pandian. The ministers will stay in Malkangiri district till August 23 for smooth distribution of the health cards among the beneficiaries.

A total of 96 lakh households and 3.5 crore BSKY beneficiaries will be able to get free healthcare services through the cards at all government-run as well as private hospitals in the state with effect with effect from September 1, 2021. It is a historic paradigm shift in India’s healthcare system, where a patient will receive the finest possible care for no cost.

“It’s a historic, paradigm shift in the system of healthcare services in India, where a patient will get the best healthcare without any expense,” Patnaik said at the event.

“This Smart Health Card will assist in reducing additional strain on households to shoulder hospital care costs, allowing people to spend their money on their children’s education and other household tasks.” he added.

Each household can avail treatment cost up to Rs 5 lakh per annum (Rs 10 lakh for women members) through the health cards under the scheme. All Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana card holders, BPL card holders, AAY card holders and low income families can avail this benefit.