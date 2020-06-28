Chhendipada: A child was killed and another seriously injured after a Scorpio vehicle ran over them on National Highway-63. The tragic accident took place in Kankrei locality in Angul district, Sunday. The identities of both the children are yet to be ascertained. The driver was also injured in the accident. The two children were selling mushrooms on the roadside when the accident happened.

As news of the tragedy spread, hundreds of people rushed to the spot. Some of them took the injured child to a nearby government hospital. Others sat on a roadblock demanding action against the guilty.

Nisha Industrial Area police have reached the spot and are trying to pacify the agitating people. Demonstrations were continuing till the time of filing this report.

Eyewitnesses said, the van was coming from Bhubaneswar to Chhendipada. As the driver was nearing Kankrei, he lost control over the wheels. The van sharply swerved to one side before running over the kids.

Police have seized the vehicle and launched an investigation.

PNN