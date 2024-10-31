Barbil: A child labourer was electrocuted after accidentally coming in contact with an 11KV overhead transmission wire while spreading decorative lights on the terrace of a house ahead of Diwali festival at Station Road under this police limits in Keonjhar district, Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Narendra Munda, 15, son of Jagabandhu Munda at Serenda area, and an employee of a tent house at Mohanta slum in Barbil. He died on the spot. Police registered a case and conducted a post-mortem after the deceased’s mother Pinky Munda complained to the police station.

Meanwhile, the tent house owner agreed to provide Rs 1 lakh compensation to the deceased’s family and gave away Rs 50,000 immediately, police ASI Tulsa Kariali said. The tent house owner also agreed to give away rest Rs 50,000 before the last rites of the deceased. Residents have demanded action against the tent house owner for employing child labourer in violation of labour laws. They have also demanded action against the electricity department for keeping high voltage transmission wires in unsafe conditions endangering lives.