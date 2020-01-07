Children of seven to 13 years, participated in the camp where Odisha Football club trainers gave lessons on football techniques

Subham| trainer

BHUBANESWAR: To create interest for football among the schoolchildren, Odisha Football Association organised a football training camp for students at Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium School (BJEM) here, Tuesday. In the training camp, children from age of seven to 13 years old participated where Odisha Football club trainers Subham, Sourav and Aishwarian gave lessons on football techniques to the children.

BJEM School Principal Sandhya Jena said Odisha in recent times is making a mark in promoting sports activities and has hosted multiple international events. “Apart from hockey and tennis, the state is also making mark in football game with Odisha FC playing well in Indian Super League. So, with the motive of encouraging interest for football, we organised this session for the youngsters.”

“Playing football at a tender age is important to adjust your body and make it capable to face the tough tackles and develop fast playing style,” said trainer Subham, braving the morning chill.

Meanwhile, SAI which is the official Grassroots Partner of Odisha FC also organised a football match for the children, recently. With an aim to make Odisha a football powerhouse of India, by tapping into the sporting potential of the children across the state and provide a wholesome development in the game of football, the students will play a total of 28 comparative football matches in a span of three months, to nurture their football skills as part of SAI-Odisha Football Club (FC) Golden Baby League.