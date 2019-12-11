Bhubaneswar: A delegation of schoolchildren, Wednesday, met Odisha State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (OSCPCR) chairperson Sandhyabati Pradhan and presented her their paintings on their dream schools. The delegation includes children from government schools of Malkangiri, Nuapada, Boudh and Balangir.

Recently, children from government-run elementary schools of 17 tribal dominated districts have showcased their art pieces on the theme “My dream school”.

The photos narrated everyday struggles and stories of hope of children in accessing quality education even after 10 years of implementation of Right to Education Act. They have painted their own dream schools that need government attention to actualise the needs of the children.

The children also apprised Pradhan about lack of infrastructure, teachers’ absenteeism, school closure and other issues. After meeting these children Pradhan said, “Education is a fundamental right of the children after RTE was enacted. Their dream about their school is innovative. The commission will direct the state government to ensure that all the facilities are available in their schools.”

Among others, members of SCPCR Mandakinee Kar, Gitanjali Bastia, Harihar Nayak and Sunanda Pati were present and discussed with the children on school infrastructure and management of mid day meal.

As per report released by Odisha Shramajeebee Manch and Mahila Shramajeebee Manch recently on education in the state, only 6.6 per cent of the state-run schools of the state are compliant with RTE norms after 10 years of implementation of Act. There are 306 schools where there is no school building. The state government has also closed down 966 schools where the student strength is less than 10 in the current academic session which is a gross violation of the RTE Act.

According to the NITI Aayog’s School Education Quality Index (SEQI) report, not a single school in Odisha has adopted the transparent online transfer system for school teachers. Nearly 25 per cent elementary schools in the state failed to meet the teacher norms mandated under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.