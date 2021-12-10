Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the lowest temperature in Odisha will start dropping and the mercury will plunge by 3-4 degree Celsius in the next couple of days.

Intense cold wave condition is likely to grip again in the next 48 hours. After a brief spell of overcast condition, the weather is likely to return to normal within three to four days. This was informed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) regional centre here Friday.

It is likely that light to moderate rain and thunderstorm activity will be there in southern Odisha districts like Ganjam and Gajapati Friday. Minimum temperature would be around 20 degree Celsius in the capital city, latest weather update from the regional centre said.

Isolated to scattered rain will be there Friday over some districts and weather will get drier onwards, the IMD regional centre added.

It is pertinent to mention here that owing to a trough across the south-west Bay of Bengal to North Bay of Bengal in lower levels, several districts of the state had witnessed moderate rainfall Thursday.

