Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has recorded 286 new Covid-19 cases, of which 40 are in the age group of newborn to 18 years, taking total tally in the state to 10,51,241. Active caseload in the state now stands at 2,137.

Odisha also reported three (03) new fatalities in the last 24 hours taking total tally in the state to 8,431 as per a tweet of Health and Family Welfare department posted Friday morning. The state had reported two (02) Covid-19 fatalities Thursday.

Khurda reported highest deaths (two), followed by Bargarh (one).

Out of the total 286 new infections, 168 were reported from quarantine centres while 118 persons contracted the virus locally. The state had registered 195 cases of coronavirus infections Thursday.

Khurda district registered the highest number of new cases with 147 persons testing positive for the disease, followed by Mayurbhanj with 21 new infections.

Other districts that reported fresh Covid-19 cases are: Angul (1), Balasore (3), Cuttack (17), Dhenkanal (9), Ganjam (5), Jagatsinghpur (3), Jajpur (4), Jharsuguda (5), Kendrapara (4), Keonjhar (3), Nayagarh (1), Puri (8), Sambalpur (6) and Sundargarh (15).

The State Pool reported 34 new cases. These are persons who have come from outside Odisha and have tested positive.

A total of 2,43,00,512 swab samples have been cumulatively tested so far. The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours stands at 217.

